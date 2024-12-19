Brief Legals

Don't be so quick to criticize the law firm Paul Weiss
You might do the exact same thing under similar circumstances.
  
Virginia Teen Track Athlete Charged with Misdemeanor Assault & Battery
Her explanation doesn't seem very credible, but this will still be a tough case to prosecute. Look for the prosecution to offer something called…
  
Is Capital Punishment of Defendant with Autism Spectrum Disorder Unconstitutional?
Brian Kohberger's attorneys are trying this (and everything else) out
  
Is the Case Against Diddy Really that Strong?
Also, why a withdrawing attorney is really no big deal in this case.
  
New Filing by Eric Adams' Attorneys Might Give Dismissal Final Nudge
Defense Files a Motion to Dismiss that's Likely to Lose, but Win the Overall War
  
Trump is not Suffering Major Setbacks to his Executive Orders in Court
Everything at this preliminary injunction stage is no more than an exhibition match
  
