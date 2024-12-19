Subscribe
How much "Due Process" is Actually Due
Everyone is talking "Due Process" with these removals--but how much is actually "Due"?
May 5
•
Danny Cevallos
27
April 2025
Ole Miss Student's Defamation Lawsuit vs. Pat McAfee and ESPN would not be Easy to Win
That doesn't mean a lawsuit would be hopeless, though
Apr 3
•
Danny Cevallos
6
Feds to Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione
Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced that the DOJ is seeking the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, who is accused of the December 2024 murder of…
Apr 2
•
Danny Cevallos
1
March 2025
Don't be so quick to criticize the law firm Paul Weiss
You might do the exact same thing under similar circumstances.
Mar 21
•
Danny Cevallos
2
Virginia Teen Track Athlete Charged with Misdemeanor Assault & Battery
Her explanation doesn't seem very credible, but this will still be a tough case to prosecute. Look for the prosecution to offer something called…
Mar 15
•
Danny Cevallos
4
Is Capital Punishment of Defendant with Autism Spectrum Disorder Unconstitutional?
Brian Kohberger's attorneys are trying this (and everything else) out
Mar 6
•
Danny Cevallos
2
February 2025
Is the Case Against Diddy Really that Strong?
Also, why a withdrawing attorney is really no big deal in this case.
Feb 27
•
Danny Cevallos
7
New Filing by Eric Adams' Attorneys Might Give Dismissal Final Nudge
Defense Files a Motion to Dismiss that's Likely to Lose, but Win the Overall War
Feb 26
•
Danny Cevallos
5
Trump is not Suffering Major Setbacks to his Executive Orders in Court
Everything at this preliminary injunction stage is no more than an exhibition match
Feb 26
•
Danny Cevallos
57
January 2025
Trump Sentencing Date--and Sentence--Announced
This has to be a first.
Jan 3
•
Danny Cevallos
4
December 2024
Why Double Jeopardy Does Not Apply to Luigi Mangione Prosecution
It's less about a guy named Blockburger, and more about different kingdoms
Dec 19, 2024
•
Danny Cevallos
Was CEO Killing an Act of "Terrorism"?
Or, did NY Prosecutors overreach because "Second Degree Murder" didn't sound good enough?
Dec 18, 2024
•
Danny Cevallos
2
