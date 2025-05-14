The cross-examination of Cassie Ventura, the R&B singer and former partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs, begins tomorrow in Combs' federal criminal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York City. Ventura’s testimony has described how Combs subjected her to years of physical abuse, sexual coercion, and manipulation through threats and surveillance.

Cassie’s testimony is important in establishing some of the elements of the government’s case. When she testifies about alleged drug use at the “freak offs,” that could satisfy the government’s burden to prove one of the required predicate crimes of the racketeering charges (drug trafficking). When she testifies about the use of escorts, that could satisfy the government’s burden to prove elements of sex trafficking (commercial sex acts) and the Mann Act (prostitution).

But what if the jury just doesn’t believe her?

It’s always a possibility. In every case involving sexual—or any—violence, the case often hinges on the testimony of one victim (or complainant). True, Ventura’s testimony describes horrific, terrifying abuse at the hands of Combs. But that testimony is ultimately only effective if all the members of the jury believe her. And they might not.

Don’t get me wrong: the jury could be riding along with Cassie Ventura all the way. We have no idea what they think of her testimony yet. In fact, the jurors don’t even know what the other jurors think about Ventura yet, since they have not started deliberating (and won’t for weeks). When they do start deliberating, they may learn that everyone on the jury found her totally believable.

Or not. It’s always a possibility that jurors might find part of her testimony unbelievable—and therefore find all of her testimony unbelievable. They can do this. There’s a jury instruction that tells them they can do this.

For example, this is a jury of regular folks. A scientist. Someone who works at the deli counter. It’s possible that they might find Combs and Ventura’s lifestyle to be something out of science fiction. The opulence, the multi-day drug parties. It might be that the jurors simply can’t imagine such a life—let alone identify with someone living it. If it’s too alien, it might be less credible to them. And, as much as this may not be a popular view, it’s also possible that at least one juror might be silently wondering: “Why did she stay with him?” Of course, we know that victims of domestic violence often find it impossible to leave their abusers. But what if one of the jurors doesn’t see it that way, based on their life experience (or lack of life experience)? It’s possible. Here’s an example: According to the Washington Post, today Ventura testified that “I was guided to treat people like they were disposable.” By choosing those words, it’s possible a juror might say to him/herself “Just because you were ‘guided’ to mistreat people doesn’t mean you had to do it.” Again, it’s not a popular thing to suggest, but it is possible that testimony like that could alienate Ventura with one of the jurors. Ventura also testified to the effect that she did what she did for Combs because she was 22 and she loved him. It’s possible the defense could use that to get her to admit that doing things for love is more volitional than doing things because you are under the hypnotic sway of a Svengali, or in fear for your life. Of course, the jury may just focus on her testimony that Combs allegedly used sex videos of Ventura for blackmail. That’s certainly coercive enough.

So far, the government is ahead on points, but that is pretty common after the direct examination of a star witness. The defense could even the score with cross examination tomorrow.