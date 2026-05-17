By Danny Cevallos

For six weeks in early 2023, the country watched the South Carolina murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of killing his wife and son. The prosecutors built a case. The defense did the best job it could with a hopelessly unlikeable, unbelievable client. The jury deliberated and convicted Murdaugh. And last week, the South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously threw the whole thing out.

Not because of the prosecutors. Not because of the judge. Not because of the defense.

Because of the clerk.

The clerk! The elected official whose job description is roughly this: manage the file, swear in witnesses, shepherd the jury, and otherwise stay out of the way. The clerk is the ultimate background character in a trial. You should be able to walk out of the courtroom and not remember what they looked like.

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That is not what happened in Colleton County. According to the South Carolina Supreme Court’s per curiam opinion, Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill spoke to jurors in the hallway and jury room — outside the presence of the judge, the prosecutors, and the defense lawyers — and told them, in essence, not to be fooled by Murdaugh’s evidence and to watch his body language carefully when he testified. As the court recounted, a colleague testified that Hill had said she wanted a guilty verdict because it would help sell the book she was writing about the trial. Again. This is the clerk. What kind of egomaniac would think anyone would be interested in a book about a trial by the clerk? You might as well buy a book about the Luigi Mangione trial by the janitor at the courthouse.

The court called Hill’s conduct “breathtaking,” “disgraceful,” and “unprecedented in South Carolina.” It said Hill “placed her fingers on the scales of justice.” It then did the only thing it could do: order a new trial.

Here is what makes this case different from a routine reversal, and what should infuriate prosecutors everywhere:

A trial is an extraordinarily expensive, fragile, human enterprise. South Carolina spent millions of dollars and the better part of six weeks litigating the Murdaugh case. Prosecutors prepared witnesses, the defense cross-examined them, the judge ruled on objection after objection, both sides delivered closings. And yet, even if the lawyers and the judge played their parts perfectly, the appeal turned not on what they did, but on what someone else did when no one was watching. Oh, and that someone else was the someone the court (and the county constituents) specifically entrusted with access to the jury.

That is the part that should keep prosecutors up at night. You can do everything right — every disclosure, every jury instruction, every evidentiary call — and still watch a conviction collapse because a courthouse official with no business influencing deliberations decided to play prosecutor, juror, and book promoter all at once. The integrity of a jury trial does not depend solely on the lawyers and the judge. It depends on every single person we entrust with access to the jurors.

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I am a defense attorney. I will tell you straight up that I am probably biased in favor of the defense. And this was a huge, huge win for the defense, against all possible odds, with an eminently unappealing defendant. Especially in light of the defense attorneys’ recent interview with Craig Melvin on the Today Show, where they indicated they are no longer being paid for their services. You’re not going to find a lot of other jobs where unpaid workers continue working as hard as they have.

And, yet, even I find this maddening. I do not think the Supreme Court was wrong. Based on what the opinion describes, the result was unavoidable. And, this may be a controversial statement, but I’m not frustrated that a likely guilty person could go free. Our society accepts that the consequence for constitutional violations is sometimes the freedom of a guilty man. After all, every motion to suppress unlawfully obtained, incriminating evidence, by definition, only frees guilty people.

No, I’m frustrated because the failure was so preventable, and the cost so enormous. I’m frustrated because the trial was disrupted by the legal equivalent of a streaker at a sporting event. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s family deserved a verdict that would hold. The State of South Carolina deserved a trial it would not have to do twice.

If there is a lesson here, it is the most boring one in our system: the clerk’s job is to help with the jury, and stay out of the way. When that line gets crossed, no amount of careful lawyering can save the case. If you want to be rich and famous, well, being the Colleton County Clerk is probably not the right career choice. Either quit that job and try your hand at TikTok influencer, or stick with your government pension gig, and try not to ruin your town’s trial of the century.