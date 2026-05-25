Floyd Mayweather earned the nickname “Money” the hard way, and he has spent a career making sure everyone knew it. So there is a grim irony in the lawsuit he filed last week in Manhattan Supreme Court. According to the New York Post, the action alleges that his former “de facto” money manager, Jona Rechnitz, orchestrated a multi-year scheme that drained roughly $175 million in cash, real estate, a Gulfstream, and jewelry. According to the complaint, Rechnitz pledged some $100 million of Mayweather’s jewelry to a pair of Miami dealers as collateral for a mere $13 million loan, and when one dealer threatened to start liquidating the pieces, Rechnitz replied with two words: “Agreed thx.”

I leave the fraud allegations—vigorously denied by Rechnitz’s lawyer as “utterly baseless”—to be sorted out in discovery. What caught my eye was not the alleged theft. It was the merchandise. Among the assets are Mayweather’s famous gem-encrusted timepieces: name-brand luxury watches buried under diamonds. And those watches tell a financial story that has nothing to do with Jona Rechnitz and everything to do with a deal that is fabulous for the jeweler and terrible for the buyer.

The watch that could have been an investment

It’s rare in the luxury world, but some watches make money. The pre-owned market for certain references—above all the stainless-steel Rolex sport models—is one of the rare corners of the luxury economy where an object can be worn daily and still appreciate. Between 2010 and 2025, secondary-market prices for some Rolex models rose by more than 600 percent, with the Daytona, Submariner, and GMT-Master II frequently selling for multiples of retail. Steel sport models routinely retain 85 to 120 percent of retail value on the secondary market—a performance that has, over stretches, outpaced the S&P 500.

But the headline is more nuanced than the marketing. Not every Rolex appreciates. Many precious-metal models and common configurations trade at or below retail. The engine here is scarcity plus brand prestige. It is definitely not measured by the intrinsic value of the metal. But the point stands: buy the right watch, keep it original, and you may own an asset rather than a depreciating gadget.

Then comes the jeweler

Now watch what happens when you decide that a $20,000 watch needs to sparkle more. The economics invert completely, and they do so in a sequence that is almost comically (and tragically) self-defeating.

First, you buy the expensive brand-name watch—the very object whose value depended on remaining exactly what the factory made. Second, you buy the precious diamonds to cover it (or cubic zirconia, if you want to save a few dollars and care more about the flash than the carat). Third, and this is the fatal step, you pay a jeweler to irreparably damage that pristine factory condition—drilling and machining the case and bezel to hold them.

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That third step doesn’t enhance the asset. It dismantles it. Aftermarket diamond work voids the factory warranty and can disqualify the watch from authorized Rolex service. Worse, to serious buyers, the modification significantly reduces resale value; a factory-set diamond Rolex holds value while an aftermarket “iced-out” one is often difficult to sell at all. The principle isn’t unique to stones: even minor unauthorized customization can cut a luxury watch’s value by 25 percent or more.

So, the unwise consumer began with a name-brand watch that could have increased in value. He then spent more money to turn it into a one-of-a-kind personalized object. In doing so he converted an appreciating asset into something that could not possibly be resold at a profit. And if you really want to seal the loss, you have your child or ex-wife’s name engraved across the dial. There is no secondary market for that. There is no buyer in the world who wants to wear another man’s sentimental tribute to a marriage that ended or a kid (who probably would have preferred the money was spent on toys, or tuition, or food). The only person who reliably profits from the whole exercise is the jeweler.

And there is nothing wrong with that

Here is the part that surprises people: I don’t think any of this is a scandal. It is simply how the luxury-goods market works, and it works that way openly.

The entire luxury sector is built on the gap between what something costs to produce and what people will pay to own it. A handbag, a bottle of champagne, a designer label—much of the price is brand, scarcity, and the pleasure of the thing, not raw materials. Customizing a watch with diamonds is bespoke luxury—the most luxurious luxury. The buyer is not making an investment; the buyer is buying a feeling, the value of being looked at (or envied?). That is a perfectly legitimate (though improvident) thing to purchase, and the jeweler who supplies it has done nothing wrong by charging handsomely for it.

The error—and it is a common one—is confusing the two transactions. A stainless-steel Rolex left alone can be a store of value. The same watch, blinged out and engraved, is a consumer good that depreciates the instant the first stone is set. Both are defensible purchases. They are just not the same purchase, and no amount of diamonds will make the second one behave like the first.

Which brings us back to Mayweather’s $100 million pile of jewelry, pledged for $13 million. Whatever a court ultimately decides about who did what, the underlying lesson was baked in long before any alleged fraud: an iced-out watch is worth a fortune to the man wearing it and a fraction of that to anyone asked to buy it. The diamonds dazzle. The math does not.