Brief Legals

Brief Legals

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Otsenre's avatar
Otsenre
15h

So the case is RIP? What happens next? He sues the govt? Can he sue?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Danny Cevallos · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture