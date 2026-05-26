Every defendant believes the government is out to get him. The prosecutor is singling him out because of some personal vendetta. It is a satisfying story a defendant can tell himself, and the least successful story to tell to a judge.

There is a reason for that. The defense of vindictive prosecution is real, mostly only in theory. It has to be this way, too. If every defendant who felt singled out could get their case dismissed, all the criminal cases would be dismissed. So it never happens—except, in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, it actually just happened.

The doctrine gives a defendant two doors, and both are nearly impossible to open. Behind the first is actual vindictiveness—you prove, with real evidence, that the prosecutor charged you to punish you for exercising a legal right. The Sixth Circuit correctly calls this a “truly rare situation,” the kind of case where a prosecutor essentially confesses on the record. As you can imagine, that doesn’t happen very often.

Behind the second door is presumptive vindictiveness. Show a “realistic likelihood” that a charge was retaliatory, and the burden flips to the government to explain itself. That sounds promising, right? Not really. The defendant must show the prosecution “would not have been initiated but for vindictiveness.” As one court the judge quoted put it: vindictively prosecuted people have usually actually done something, so it is “hard to see how the defendant could ever show that exercising his rights was the sole reason he was charged.”

Read the cases stacked up in United States v. Abrego Garcia and you are reading a graveyard. In a case called Howell, a defendant cried foul over a felon-in-possession count added more than a year in. But, the court allowed it because a ballistics report was genuinely new and justified the charge. In a case called Suarez, new charges survived because the evidence behind them had been unavailable the first time around and the government dug it up through ordinary diligence. And in Bragan, the presumption was beaten clean, because a brand-new prosecutor with “total autonomy” reviewed an untainted record and made his own call.

As frustrating as this sounds to criminal defendants, this is really the machine working as designed. The government can almost always point to “objective, on-the-record explanations”—new evidence, a charge that was once legally impossible, a decision-maker with clean hands. Judges are inclined to take the prosecutor’s word and move on, because the alternative is the “difficult and unpleasant” work of climbing inside a prosecutor’s head.

Share

So the motion fails. It fails, and fails, and fails. Which is exactly why what happened in Nashville last week matters.

The motion was granted. The government could not rebut the presumption. A federal judge dismissed a federal indictment because the government could not explain itself.

And here is the lesson, the one worth committing to memory for every defendant who is sure he’s the victim: this probably won’t work for you. This wasn’t proven by feelings of persecution. There was some pretty concrete evidence: A senior Justice Department official said out loud, in public, that the government started investigating the defendant after a judge questioned his deportation—and then never took the stand to walk it back. A closed investigation was reopened within a week of a court order the government did not want to obey. The “new evidence” turned out to be a body-camera video and a witness the government had sitting in its own files. And the supposedly independent line prosecutor was, on the record, being handed his star witness by Main Justice and timing the indictment around the administration’s efforts to fly the defendant back from El Salvador.

That is the rarest thing in this area of law: documentary proof of the motive that defendants can usually only assert. Most defendants have a hunch. This one had a thread of emails.

Do not mistake this for good news if you are nursing a grievance against your own prosecutor. The doctrine works—occasionally—but it runs on evidence, not indignation. Robert Jackson’s eighty-year-old warning, which the judge put right at the top of the opinion, still describes a live danger: the prosecutor who “picks some person whom he dislikes or desires to embarrass” and then goes looking for an offense. The danger is real. But it’s likely only realistic in these politically-charged cases, with a DOJ that is willing to say unorthodox things in public. It almost never happens for the anonymous defendant who thinks he’s being persecuted—he’s usually not.

The feeling of being singled out is nearly universal among the accused. The evidence to prove it is nearly nonexistent. Abrego Garcia is the exception precisely because, for once, the government wrote it all down.