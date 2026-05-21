On May 18, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed SF 4760, a sweeping public safety package that quietly accomplished a national first: making it a felony to operate, host, or advertise a prediction market inside the state.

Twenty-four hours later, the federal government sued Minnesota to stop it.

I’m surprised it wasn’t sooner.

Whatever you think about people wagering real money on the next jobs report or who wins the Iowa caucuses, the speed of the response tells you something important. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) doesn’t think this is a close call. And the CFTC is almost certainly right.

Here’s what Minnesota did: The law, which takes effect August 1, criminalizes platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket — sites that let users buy contracts paying out based on the outcome of future events. Yes, sports. But also elections. Weather. Inflation prints. Even, per the statute, wars, assassinations, and celebrity deaths. Surprisingly, the bill cleared both chambers—by lopsided margins.

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Minnesota’s legislative heart appears to be in the right place, at least. Attorney General Keith Ellison argues that prediction markets are, functionally, addictive gambling products dressed up in finance-bro clothing — designed to hook young people and low-income users while enriching the platforms and their backers. It’s a fair point. State Representative Emma Greenman put it another way, though: Minnesota should get to decide for itself what gambling looks like inside its borders. And that’s where they’re wrong.

True, the state already regulates tribal casinos and horse racing. And it’s also true that sports betting isn’t legal in the land of ten thousand lakes. So, their argument goes, if they can regulate betting, why can a federal agency override a duly-enacted public safety law just because Wall Street has decided to rebrand the parlay slip as an “event contract”?

The short answer: Because Congress and the CFTC say derivatives are not gambling. It’s not a very descriptive answer. But it’s enough for Minnesota to lose.

Here’s the part Minnesota’s defenders are missing: States can regulate gambling. But Congress wrote the Commodity Exchange Act to give the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over derivatives. Not concurrent. Not collaborative. Exclusive. And the CFTC has already determined that event contracts — the underlying product Minnesota wants to outlaw — are derivatives. The agency oversees more than 3,000 of them right now.

So when a state walks in and declares that the same contract a federal regulator has approved is now a felony to offer, you have a textbook field-preemption problem. Field preemption is the doctrine that says when Congress occupies an entire area of regulation, states are shut out of it completely — even if their law doesn't directly conflict with the federal one. The classic example is immigration. A state can't write its own immigration code on the theory that it's just "helping out," because Congress has occupied the field, and any state addition is one regulator too many.

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And the consequences of letting Minnesota’s approach stand are not abstract. Read the federal complaint and the parade of horribles writes itself: CNBC, CNN, Fox, and Dow Jones all have data partnerships with prediction markets. So do MLB and the NHL. Under Minnesota’s plain language, those companies could face criminal liability for displaying prices. So could the payment processors and banks that touch the platforms. So could, in theory, a Minnesota farmer using a weather contract to hedge a bad harvest — the very kind of risk management the CFTC was created to facilitate.

Multiply that by fifty states, each free to decide which federally approved derivatives are felonies this week, and you have the patchwork Congress passed the CEA specifically to prevent.

This is the part where I’d usually say there are good arguments on both sides. There are. But the constitutional question and the policy question are not the same question. Minnesota may be right that prediction markets are bad for Minnesotans. I agree! More gambling is probably worse for society than less gambling. Ellison may be right that they prey on vulnerable users. They probably do. But, as an aside, Minnesota sure does have a lottery, which makes a ton of money from similarly vulnerable users who don’t understand odds. Either way, though, none of these good intentions give a state the authority to criminalize a product Congress placed inside an exclusive federal regulatory regime.

If Minnesota wants to change that, the address is Washington, not St. Paul. Lobby Congress. Petition the CFTC. Sue under the Administrative Procedure Act. Those are the proper channels — and notably, they’re available.

What a state cannot do is shoot first and ask preemption questions later. Especially not by burying a national-first criminal ban inside an omnibus public safety bill and daring the federal government to do something about it.

The federal government did something about it. In a day.

Expect the injunction to follow.