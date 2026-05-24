By Danny Cevallos | Opinion

A cult, we assume, is something done to you. Someone finds you when you are young, or lost, or broke, and goes to work. By that grim standard, Luigi Mangione has built something stranger than any cult leader in American memory: a following devoted to him that he appears never to have recruited, met, anticipated, or even wanted. Consider the competition — two of the most infamous cults this country has produced.

One cult had to be built by hand.

Charles Manson did not acquire followers by accident. He targeted young women who were “hungry for a connection” and made himself into whatever each was looking for. The women who fell into his orbit were largely runaways and teenagers between roughly 13 and 24, homeless or ill at ease in society. Also, I don’t have any statistics on this, but it seemed that the 1970s were full of teen runaways that the preceding and following decades did not. My best guess is that the era was rife with lousy parenting. Once Manson found these damaged souls, he moved them to the isolated Spahn Ranch outside Los Angeles in 1968, forbade the women from holding money and assigned them the cooking and scavenging he called “women’s work,” and distributed LSD in group settings while taking less himself, the better to preach to an altered audience. It took months of grooming, isolation, and chemistry to manufacture the loyalty he wanted.

And it produced atrocities. Over two nights in August 1969, Family members murdered seven people, including the actress Sharon Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant. Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie Van Houten were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, spared only when California briefly abolished the death penalty in 1972; Krenwinkel admitted helping scrawl “death to pigs” in the victims’ blood. Manson killed no one himself; he was convicted of directing the murders. The followers did the unspeakable things. That was the point.

Another Cult required Capture and Imprisonment

The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnapped the 19-year-old newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst from her Berkeley apartment in February 1974. Weeks later it released a tape of Hearst announcing she had joined them and taken the name “Tania,” and on April 15, 1974, bank cameras caught her wielding a carbine during the SLA’s robbery of the Hibernia Bank in San Francisco. A jury rejected her brainwashing defense and convicted her of the robbery. Manson manufactured loyalty over months; the SLA manufactured it in a closet, in days. Both methods were coercive, hands-on, and expensive. Both produced followers who committed felonies. That is the going rate for this kind of devotion.

The “cult” that built itself.

Luigi Mangione, charged in the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has pleaded not guilty. He sits in a Brooklyn cell. He recruited no one, built no commune, isolated and drugged no one, and — as far as the public record shows — has never met the people who camp outside his courthouse, nor sought cultish followers at all. His own lawyer has disclaimed them, telling reporters the crowd “do not represent the views of Luigi.” An odd position, but I understand why defense counsel has to say it. Let’s be real: Luigi probably loves being a celebrity—he just can’t say that he loves it.

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And still his supporters come. He receives as many as 115 letters a day from more than 54 countries. Supporters have apparently camped outside the Manhattan courthouse overnight in freezing weather, and pack the gallery. A prosecutor pointed to the crowd and told the judge to “look out the window to see the people who follow this defendant and believe that what he did was right.”

Some go further. A trio of self-styled “Mangionistas” who obtained city press credentials stood outside the courthouse and declared that Thompson’s children were “better off without him.” One of them, reported by the New York Post to be the daughter of a CVS Health pharmaceutical executive — a claim she denied, calling the relationship estranged — reportedly said she would kill even a relative who became a healthcare executive, while appending the lawyerly disclaimer that she does not “promote, condone or endorse violence.” Devotion in search of a cause — and a defendant who never asked for it.

Here is the line that matters, and it is worth drawing in bold: Mangione’s followers have NOT killed—or even threatened—anyone. They are not Squeaky Fromme. They are not Susan Atkins. They are not even Patricia Hearst.

They have done nothing like what Manson’s women did, or what the SLA did. Manson’s followers were convicted murderers who stabbed a pregnant woman to death and wrote on the walls in her neighbors’ blood. Hearst and her crew robbed banks and got into shootouts. Mangione’s admirers, by contrast, have written letters, worn green, sold T-shirts, and expressed some misguided opinions to reporters on a public sidewalk. These are not crimes. They are bizarre. But they are not crimes. The comparison is to the intensity of the devotion — not the conduct. No reader should mistake a fan’s slogan for a Family member’s knife.

Which leaves an uncomfortable question for the cult theorists. Manson spent years grooming, isolating, and drugging to earn the loyalty of a few dozen people. The SLA needed a kidnapping, indoctrination, and a closet. Mangione has matched their fervor — arguably exceeded it, given the global mailbags and the campers in the cold — with no commune, no recruiting, no contact whatsoever. His entire apparatus of persuasion appears to consist of a sympathetic cause, a defendant’s presumption of innocence, and a set of cheekbones and a widely circulated shirtless photo that did more in an afternoon than Charlie managed in a year on the ranch.

It turns out you don’t need to brainwash anyone. You just need good abs, the internet, and some people angry at the health care insurance industry.