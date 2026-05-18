This weekend, a “teen takeover” turned into a teen brawl inside a Chipotle in Washington’s Navy Yard. Video shows kids hurling chairs and swinging a highchair like a sledgehammer while bystanders — including a father shielding his small daughter — try to find an exit.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced her office would aggressively prosecute the parents of minors involved in these takeovers under D.C. Code § 22-811, the local contributing-to-the-delinquency-of-a-minor statute. The penalty: fines, court-ordered classes, and up to six months in jail.

Meanwhile, 2,300 miles away in Orange County, California, a different parent-prosecution is already moving. Tommi Jo Mejer, an Aliso Viejo mother, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter — among several other counts — after prosecutors say her 14-year-old son, doing wheelies on a Surron Ultra Bee e-motorcycle, struck and killed 81-year-old Ed Ashman, a former Marine Corps captain who flew combat missions in Vietnam. The DA’s office says Mejer bought her son a vehicle roughly sixteen times more powerful than a legal e-bike, was repeatedly warned about it, and let him keep riding anyway.

As a criminal defense attorney, I should probably be completely against these prosecutions. At least officially. And legally, too. But secretly, I kind of cheer on the prosecutors here. I spent years defending juvenile delinquency cases early in my career. It really affected me. I came to believe that there are genuinely awful parents out there, who are responsible for poorly behaved children, and don’t really care. Parents who are completely absent are arguably more dangerous than parents who negligently give their kids car keys, alcohol, and weapons. And sadly, sometimes if the parenting is bad enough, a kid can be pretty much lost before he or she is even a teenager. As a result of that experience, I’m sympathetic to prosecutors who want to punish bad parents.

But sympathy is not a legal theory. And these two prosecutions sit on very different legal footings.

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The Orange County case rests on a familiar legal idea, even if such criminal prosecutions have little precedent: an adult who entrusts a dangerous instrumentality to someone foreseeably incompetent or reckless can be held responsible when the predictable happens. It is the same general theory that powers prosecutions of parents who leave loaded firearms accessible to children — the parent’s culpable act is the entrustment itself, regardless of whether she pulled a trigger or twisted a throttle. A motorcycle capable of nearly 60 miles per hour, in the hands of an unlicensed 14-year-old, fits comfortably within that family. Add an alleged prior warning and alleged false statements to deputies, and prosecutors can stack involuntary manslaughter on top of child endangerment without straining the underlying theory.

The D.C. prosecutions Pirro is contemplating are harder. American criminal law, with rare exceptions, does not impose vicarious liability on parents for their children’s violent acts. The parent has to have done something — provided a weapon, encouraged the conduct, knowingly facilitated it. Contributing-to-the-delinquency-of-a-minor statutes, in D.C. as elsewhere, are not strict-liability provisions. The government has to prove some act or omission by the parent that actually contributed to the delinquency. Dropping a teenager off at a Metro station on a Saturday night, without more, is not likely to be enough. And frankly, lousy parents don’t even drop their kids off anywhere—they are just completely missing in action, and the kids are on their own. Just failing to know exactly where your kid is at 9:30 p.m. is not likely to be enough. To make these cases stick, prosecutors will need conduct — repeated, knowing, documented — not just bad outcomes.

There is also a proportionality problem. The parent who hands her child a Surron capable of killing pedestrians has given him something the law already classifies as a deadly motor vehicle. The parent whose child throws a punch and a chair inside a Chipotle has done something morally troubling, perhaps, but legally much harder to convert into criminal liability for the underlying assault. It’s frustrating because there are a heck of a lot more teen brawls than there are teen shootings or e-bike fatalities—at least, according to the internet.

If Pirro wants these cases to stick, she will need parents who entrusted their kids with more than a bad attitude. The Mejer prosecution shows the template. The Chipotle brawl, on the facts we have so far, may not fit it.