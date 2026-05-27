A recent USA Today report details how Shilo Sanders, son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, heads toward an August 31 bankruptcy trial after did not show up for his own 2022 civil trial.

The predictable result, entered against him in Texas in 2022, was an $11.89 million default judgment in favor of John Darjean, a school security guard who said a teenage Sanders assaulted him in 2015. Sanders has spent the years since trying to erase that debt in bankruptcy, with a trial on whether the judgment can be discharged now set for August 31, 2026.

All that effort Sanders has expended in bankruptcy could have been avoided for a fraction of the cost on the front end. His inexplicable mistake was that he walked away from the courtroom when he had a chance to fight the case. He had testified in pretrial proceedings, filed counterclaims, and then dropped his lawyers, ignored the trial notices, and never appeared. When a defendant does that, the plaintiff puts on evidence to an empty defense chair and the court takes the testimony as essentially unrebutted. That is not a runaway jury. It is—to use a baseball term—an unforced error.

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And the number itself should have demanded a fight. Eleven million dollars is not a figure courts reach for bruises or even (nondisplaced) broken bones. In the personal-injury world, awards of that size are the territory of the genuinely catastrophic: industry data put spinal-cord injuries roughly in the $1 million to $25 million-plus range and wrongful-death claims around $500,000 to $20 million. This is the money you see when a plaintiff dies an agonizing death or spends the rest of life in a wheelchair. I don’t know anything about the underlying facts, injuries, expert reports, or what the plaintiff presented to the court. But, I have to imagine that, had Shilo (or, let’s face it, his father) spent the money on a defense expert or two to test causation or damages, he could have reduced an $11M award to something more appropriate for a poorly aimed elbow or fist. Again, perhaps the assault grievously wounded the plaintiff in a way that I don’t know. But we don’t know largely because Sanders never contested it.

Even if Deion Sanders’s homeowners’ insurer declined to cover the claim, defending it would not have required anything close to $11 million. A serious defense — capable counsel plus the medical and causation experts who actually move these cases — runs into the six figures, not the eight. Litigation-cost guides peg complex personal-injury defenses in the tens of thousands climbing past $100,000, with expert witnesses typically charging a few hundred dollars an hour. Spending a quarter of a million dollars to contest an $11 million exposure is not a loss. It’s a an ounce of prevention being worth a pound of cure. The family that could fund that defense instead absorbed the full judgment by forfeit.

The U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform ranks Texas among the top four states for so-called “nuclear” verdicts, alongside California, Florida, and New York. Tort-reform advocates themselves call Texas a “hotbed” of runaway awards. Texas jurors are not the stingy stereotype. I don’t practice in Texas, but that news actually surprised me—I did expect Texas jurors to be very conservative with defendants’ money.

On the other hand, Texas does offer favorable features to defendants. The state caps noneconomic damages in medical-malpractice cases at $250,000 and punitive damages at the greater of $200,000 or twice economic damages, and it requires a unanimous jury for large punitive awards — guardrails that New York and California largely lack. Those are real tools. A defendant who showed up could have invoked them. Sanders forfeited even that advantage by staying home.

That is the through-line of this whole saga. Sanders and his father have since called for a “whole complete investigation” into what really happened in 2015. But the moment to investigate “what really happened” was the trial — the one with the witness stand, the cross-examination, and the chance to put on a defense. He skipped it. It’s a terrible strategy to default your way to an $11 million judgment and then, years later, try to protect your assets in bankruptcy or demand the do-over you declined the first time.

Whatever the merits of the underlying incident, the lesson is older than the NFL Draft and bigger than any one family: when the courthouse doors are open and the stakes are in the millions, you walk through them. Shilo Sanders didn’t, and the bill is not only coming due, it might follow him for the rest of his career—and life.