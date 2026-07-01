The headlines wrote themselves: “Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship.” All true. President Trump’s Executive Order 14160 tried to read the children of undocumented and temporary residents out of the Fourteenth Amendment, and on June 30 the Court told him no.

The result was not surprising. The box score was.

The Citizenship Clause makes citizens of everyone “born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” The White House built its whole case on those last five words. In its telling, “subject to the jurisdiction” is really a stand-in for “allegiance,” and not just any allegiance.

Citizenship at the founding turned on allegiance. Even the majority concedes it. So how did the government lose on this issue? Their strategy was to connect the understanding of citizenship at the founding to the understanding of citizenship today. Their argument was that America’s idea of allegiance drifted away from England’s somewhere between the Revolution and Reconstruction. Natural allegiance, the kind a baby owes simply by being born on the soil, stopped being enough. What you needed was “primary” or “full” allegiance, and that turned on domicile, on having a real and permanent home here. A tourist’s baby or an undocumented immigrant’s baby, the theory goes, never clears that bar.

It is an interesting argument. It is also, the Court held, a losing one.

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Chief Justice Roberts went back to Chief Justice Marshall. “Subject to the jurisdiction” means subject to the sovereign’s power to govern people inside its borders. That power, Marshall wrote in 1812, is the “full and complete power of a nation within its own territories.” A foreigner who comes here for “business or caprice” is “amenable to the jurisdiction of the country.” The only real exceptions are diplomats and, at least historically (a complicated history), members of Indian tribes. The Court said Wong Kim Ark settled this in 1898, and 128 years of practice has assumed the same.

As for the allegiance-means-domicile theory, Roberts was blunt. There is “scant evidence for this dramatically revisionist view.” The domicile idea, he noted, did not come from the men who wrote the Amendment. It came from international-law scholars in the 1880s, after ratification, and “post-enactment history cannot override the text.” Children born here to undocumented or temporary parents “satisfy both elements of the Citizenship Clause.” They are citizens at birth.

None of this shocked anyone. The lower courts had lined up against the order. And at oral argument in April, court-watchers already read the room as leaning hard against the White House.

So why do I say it was close? Because the result and the reasoning are two different numbers. The judgment went 6 to 3. But the majority opinion, the actual explanation of why, carried only five votes. Justice Kavanaugh agreed with the outcome yet refused to sign the Court’s reasoning. Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, and Alito dissented outright, each pressing some version of the domicile-and-primary-allegiance theory the majority had just rejected. On a question most of us filed under “settled,” a third of the Court dissented and a fourth would not sign its reasoning.

That gap is a caution: We read too much into oral argument. A combative panel of judges is not indicative of the scoreboard. Justices play devil’s advocate for Socratic sport. The hardest question of the morning is often a stress test of the side the justice actually favors, not a tell. Predicting a vote from the questioning is like calling a prizefight from the weigh-in. You learn who is bigger. You do not learn who wins.

The executive order is dead. But look at what the dissents did. They took a theory that just lost and wrote it down, in full, with citations. That is not a eulogy. That is a blueprint, filed and waiting for a Court more willing to read it.