Many who watched Monday’s announcement that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni had settled their case two weeks before trial treated it like a plot twist. It wasn’t. The vast majority of civil cases settle before trial. The only twist would have been if these two had actually walked into a Manhattan courtroom on May 18.

Civil litigation is, at the end of the day, an expensive coin flip. The burden of proof in a civil case is fifty-one percent—a preponderance of the evidence. Slightly more likely than not. That sounds like a low bar, and in theory it is, but in practice it makes every trial a binary event with a margin too thin to predict. The plaintiff might spend another six figures on trial preparation and walk away with nothing. The defendant might spend the same and walk away with a nine-figure verdict. The closer both sides get to the courthouse steps, the more they start to do the math.

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That math drives most settlements. It drove this one. But this case had a second engine pulling it toward the same exit.



I think of it as eccentric vanity litigation. It’s the case no lawyer would take if the parties weren’t marquee names with the means to pay hefty hourly fees. The complaint doesn’t fit any of the categories that fill our civil dockets motor vehicle accidents, employment discrimination, consumer protection, bankruptcy, contract disputes between businesses. Those cases drift through the system in familiar patterns. Insurance companies defend, damages are predictable within a range, settlement values can be roughly forecast on the back of an envelope. There is a legal ecosystem built around them.

The Lively-Baldoni complaint had no such ecosystem. These cases are fueled by emotion backed by money. And that combination has a predictable arc.



These cases bleed everyone right up to trial. Discovery costs, expert costs, motion costs, public relations costs. At some point the fees start to hurt even the wealthiest parties. At some point both sides awaken from their angry fugue state and realizes that the case is costing them an enormous amount of money. And it is about to cost them a lot more. Passion gives in to pragmatism, eventually. It almost always does.



What did they settle for? We will likely never know. The terms are almost certainly confidential. But I have a suspicion, and it is based on nothing more than a hunch: I would bet this was a “walk-away.”

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I see this pattern all the time in angry litigation. Both sides vow to destroy each other. Both sides plan to drag the other’s secrets onto the witness stand, whatever the cost. Then, on the eve of trial, they look across the table and realize that the destruction they have been planning is mutually assured. They get nervous. And at that point it becomes easy to convince yourself you won because you bled the other side dry. You declare victory. You retire from the field. You go to the Met Gala. I don’t know that that’s what happened here, but I’m betting it is.

