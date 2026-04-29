Brief Legals

Brief Legals

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Pam Bennett☮️'s avatar
Pam Bennett☮️
Apr 29

How embarrassing to be Todd Blanche

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el puma's avatar
el puma
Apr 29

Hahaha... To believe that the spineless former head of the powerful FBI would post such a childish, morose message. ...and then erase the post! Whether you like Trump or not, that says it all. And this "frivolous" lawsuit will amplify that.

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