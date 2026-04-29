The now-deleted Instagram post by James Comey, May 15, 2025. Caption: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” (Note: Replace with actual Instagram screenshot — source: @comey via Instagram / CNN)

James Comey went for a walk on a North Carolina beach. Maybe he saw some shells arranged by someone else. Or maybe he arranged them. Or maybe an improbable wave washed them up in a natural pattern. Comey took a picture. He posted it. He deleted it the same day when people freaked out. And now, for the second time in eight months, a Trump Justice Department has decided to indict him for it.

The charge? That a photo of seashells spelling “86 47” constitutes a federal threat against the president of the United States. The indictment alleges that the post constitutes a threat that any “reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”

Here are the seven reasons why it’s not, and why this case is such a loser, it will probably never go to trial.

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1. Defense: Prove I arranged those shells

Start with the most basic factual problem. Comey told investigators he saw the shells on the beach in North Carolina. That means that, at most, the government can only prove Comey photographed something he saw. Under Counterman v. Colorado (2023), the First Amendment requires the government to prove the speaker had “some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements” — that he knew others could regard his words as threatening violence and said them anyway. A person holding a threatening sign authored it, chose the words, and displayed it, making intent provable. A photographer who documents someone else’s sign is in a categorically different position: a “true threat” requires that the speaker mean to communicate a serious expression of violent intent, and the photographer — not being the message’s author — has no such intent. They are witnessing an expression, not originating one. Comey’s defense here is that the government can only prove that he photographed an alleged threat, not that he authored a threat.

2. “86” Means About a Dozen Different Things

Prosecutors have to prove that “86” communicates a threat—beyond a reasonable doubt. Meaning, that every alternate definition of “86” is itself reasonable doubt. According to Merriam-Webster, it originated as 1930s soda fountain shorthand for “sold out” and evolved to mean “to throw out,” “to get rid of,” “to refuse service to.” I worked in restaurants. It’s used all the time to mean “we’re out of that.” Applied to a sitting president, “86 47” most naturally reads as “vote him out” or “end his presidency” — political speech. Not surprisingly, ABC News found that it’s been used before as political speech: Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared during a 2020 television interview with a figurine of the numbers “86 45” on a table next to her, and conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted a Tweet with “86 46” during Joe Biden’s presidency.

3. The Supreme Court Sets a High Bar: Counterman v. Colorado (2023)

I referenced this one above, but this shows up again because this is the legal mountain the prosecution cannot climb. In Counterman v. Colorado, the Supreme Court held in 2023 that to convict someone of making a “true threat,” the government must prove the defendant was at least reckless about whether their statement would be perceived as threatening — a subjective mental state requirement. Subjective means what Comey thought. Not what the government thought, or what we thought. When he deleted post the same day with an apology, saying that he thought it meant something else, Comey (perhaps strategically) effectively blocked a threat prosecution.

4. The First Amendment Protects Political Criticism

Criticism of a sitting president — including pointed, provocative, symbolic criticism — sits at the very core of the First Amendment. The Supreme Court made this clear as far back as Watts v. United States (1969), distinguishing between actual threats and “crude” political hyperbole protected by the Constitution. And the statement at issue in Watts? The petitioner said at a public gathering that, if inducted into Army and made to carry a rifle “the first man I want to get in my sights is L.B.J.” That sounds a lot worse than the shells. Yet, the Court held the Watts speech was “crude political hyperbole which, in light of its context and conditional nature, did not constitute a knowing and willful threat against the President within the coverage of 18 U.S.C. § 871(a).”

An ambiguous slogan on a beach, with no explicit call to action, no specific plan, and no history of violence, is a very tough case to keep out of protected speech territory. And, parenthetically, consider a reporter who photographed recorded that hyperbolic speech—surely the reporter would not be charged with a threat, right?

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5. No Mens Rea: He Deleted It and Explained Himself the Same Day

Federal threat statutes require that a defendant knowingly and willfully make a threatening communication. Comey deleted the post the same day and publicly wrote: “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind.” That’s not the behavior of someone who intended to threaten anyone. It’s the behavior of someone genuinely surprised by the reaction. That same-day retraction is powerful evidence directly contradicting the required mental state.

6. The Statute Is Unconstitutionally Vague As Applied

If prosecutors apply a presidential threat statute to a cryptic symbolic photograph with no explicit language, Comey’s team will argue the statute is unconstitutionally vague “as applied” to these facts. The due process vagueness doctrine requires that people have fair notice of what conduct is criminal. No reasonable person walking on a beach would know that photographing shells they found could constitute a federal crime. That’s a viable constitutional challenge, and one that would force the court to define “threat” in this context with real precision.

7. Vindictive and Selective Prosecution

The constitutional doctrine of selective prosecution prohibits charging someone based on their identity as a political opponent rather than neutral enforcement principles. The record here is almost a tutorial in what that doctrine is designed to prevent. Trump publicly demanded Comey face charges in a September Truth Social post, telling then-AG Bondi “we can’t delay any longer.” Tulsi Gabbard called for Comey to be “put behind bars” on Fox News immediately after the post. The defense doesn’t need to prove animus. This record builds it for them. Don’t get me wrong: these motions are almost impossible to win. Still, this one has a shot.

It seems highly unlikely that this case will ever reach a trial. And if it does, Comey will almost certainly be acquitted.